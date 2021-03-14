PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

