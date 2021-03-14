Peiyen Chuang Sells 15,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,918,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WISH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.