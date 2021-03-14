Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Isomer Partners LP

Isomer Partners LP grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for approximately 9.2% of Isomer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $56,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,035,142 shares of company stock worth $375,038,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

