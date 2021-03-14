Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%.

PEI stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.00. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

