PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of ($5.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 206.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,575,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,963.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

