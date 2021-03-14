PerkinElmer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 641% compared to the average volume of 641 call options.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

