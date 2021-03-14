Perlin (PERL) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.66 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Perlin has a market cap of $85.66 million and approximately $39.78 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 112.1% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.96 or 0.00648198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00070538 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00025030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034876 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

