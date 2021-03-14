Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 90.0% in February

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSHZF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,944. Pershing Square has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Pershing Square Company Profile

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Holdings Ltd.

