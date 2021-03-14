Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 42,470 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 926,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $56,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after buying an additional 856,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after buying an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of SO opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

