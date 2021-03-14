Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 593.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $42,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 218,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

NYSE:APD opened at $273.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

