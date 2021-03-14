Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $21.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.