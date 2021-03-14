Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $36.15 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,591 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PPL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,556,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.