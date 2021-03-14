Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $48,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.30. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $119.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.