Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $61,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $171.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.73. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

