Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,333 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after purchasing an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,454 shares of company stock valued at $35,407,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

