Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 11th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PXPHF remained flat at $$11.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Pexip Holding ASA has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

About Pexip Holding ASA

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

