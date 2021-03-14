PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

PCG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,280,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,464. PG&E has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

