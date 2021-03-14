PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the February 11th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 87,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,921. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

