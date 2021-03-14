Phala Network (PHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.01 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Phala Network has a market cap of $186.42 million and $75.01 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.83 or 0.00646355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00034990 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

