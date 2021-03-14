Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.38 million and $90,325.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.20 or 0.00443910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00061088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.46 or 0.00509142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011573 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 40,445,466 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io.

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.