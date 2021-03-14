Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $75.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.72.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.