Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Achieves $278,942.61

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Phoneum has a total market cap of $278,942.61 and approximately $10,162.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00048280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.36 or 0.00636241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00068622 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034877 BTC.

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,049,331,840 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

