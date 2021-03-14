Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PGENY remained flat at $$9.07 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. Pigeon has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Get Pigeon alerts:

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.