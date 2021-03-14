Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

PIFYF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

