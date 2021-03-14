Pinkcoin Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $35,805.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.21 or 0.00393453 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.23 or 0.05233569 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,090,941 coins and its circulating supply is 425,830,505 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

