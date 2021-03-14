Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the February 11th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.2 days.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$8.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.82.

PINWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.66.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

