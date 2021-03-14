Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

