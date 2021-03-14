PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $4,167.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

