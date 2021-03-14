Pivot Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $4.71 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 112.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00642982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00034940 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.