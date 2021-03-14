Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 21,471,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,670,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $2,253,324.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares in the company, valued at $14,138,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,404 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

