Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PS shares. Barrington Research lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $4,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,934.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,319 shares of company stock worth $5,204,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $31,147,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

