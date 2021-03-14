Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €112.00 by Barclays

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAH3. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.57 ($86.55).

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.34 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a one year high of €76.04 ($89.46).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

