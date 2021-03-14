Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $691.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

