PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT (NYSE:PYT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE PYT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $23.65. 10,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.1917 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2 GSC 2 CT FL RT Company Profile

There is no company description available for PPLUS Trust Series GSC-2.

