Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$135.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.67.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$116.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$100.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

