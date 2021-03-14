Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 55.9% in February

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PFIE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.32. 347,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,778. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

