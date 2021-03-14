ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,983,000 after purchasing an additional 688,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $5,732,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Vaxcyte by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $2,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $433,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,380 shares of company stock worth $16,230,302 in the last 90 days.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

