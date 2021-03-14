ProShare Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 71,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 220,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

