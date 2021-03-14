ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 213,047 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $47.24 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 196.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

