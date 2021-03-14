ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.