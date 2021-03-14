ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

