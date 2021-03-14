ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 24,172 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AR. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE:AR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

