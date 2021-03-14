ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

