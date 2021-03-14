ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,289 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,940 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,537,249. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.