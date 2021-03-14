ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $4,853,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

