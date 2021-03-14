ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 31.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,688,000 after buying an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

In other Veritex news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.