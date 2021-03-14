ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Update

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBSFY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 2,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

