Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.56). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

PRVB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

PRVB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $839.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 212,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

