Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,634. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

