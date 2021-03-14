Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,800 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,485.33 ($19.41).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,539.50 ($20.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,362.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,254.28. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

